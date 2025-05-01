Arc Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $281.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $924.6 million in the period.

Arc Resources shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.17, a climb of 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AETUF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AETUF

