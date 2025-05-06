Aramark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $61.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.

Aramark shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

