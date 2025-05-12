Aquestive Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Monday reported a loss of $22.9 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Monday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.87. A year ago, they were trading at $3.09.

