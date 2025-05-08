Apyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at $1.41.

