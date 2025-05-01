AptarGroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $78.8…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $78.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $887.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $899.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.56 to $1.64.

AptarGroup shares have fallen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $148.28, a climb of 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.