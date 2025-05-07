AppLovin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $576.4…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $576.4 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The mobile app technology company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

AppLovin shares have declined slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $303.46, nearly quadrupling in the last 12 months.

