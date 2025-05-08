Applied Optoelectronics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers posted revenue of $99.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.7 million.

Applied Optoelectronics shares have dropped 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.76, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

