Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of $15.35 per share.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $983,400 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $983,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 81 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $148.

