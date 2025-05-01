Apple: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $24.78 billion.…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $24.78 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had net income of $1.65.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $95.36 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.26 billion.

Apple shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has dropped almost 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $213.32, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

