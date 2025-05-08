Apartment Investment Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9 million…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $52.4 million in the period.

Apartment Investment Management expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 to $1.60 per share.

Apartment Investment Management shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased almost 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.99, a decrease of 3% in the last 12 months.

