ANI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.7 million.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $197.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.5 million.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.27 to $6.62 per share, with revenue in the range of $768 million to $793 million.

ANI shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 9% in the last 12 months.

