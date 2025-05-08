Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.15…

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.15 billion.

The Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $13.63 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.85 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

