AngloGold Ashanti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — JOHANNESBURG (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Friday reported earnings of $443 million in its first quarter.

The Johannesburg-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.93 billion.

AngloGold Ashanti shares have climbed 81% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 79% in the last 12 months.

