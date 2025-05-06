Andersons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $284,000. The…

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $2.66 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.94, a drop of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANDE

