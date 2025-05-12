Amtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $31.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $2.23. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $16 million to $19 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.36. A year ago, they were trading at $5.17.

