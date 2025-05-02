Amneal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $12.2…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $12.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $695.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $714.8 million.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

Amneal shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

