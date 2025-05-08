AMN Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.1 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $689.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $671.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $645 million to $660 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.33, a drop of 66% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

