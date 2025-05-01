Amicus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.7 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $125.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.6 million.

