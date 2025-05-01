Ametek: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $351.8 million. The…

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $351.8 million.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

Ametek expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.02 to $7.18 per share.

Ametek shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined slightly more than 5%. The stock has declined roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

