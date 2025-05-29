American Woodmark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $25.6…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $400.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.5 million, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

American Woodmark shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

