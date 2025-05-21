American Superconductor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $66.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $6 million, or 16 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $222.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, American Superconductor expects its per-share earnings to be 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $64 million to $68 million for the fiscal first quarter.

American Superconductor shares have decreased 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.25, a climb of 59% in the last 12 months.

