American Public Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.9 million.

American Public Education shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $26.07, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APEI

