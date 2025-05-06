American Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $154 million.…

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.81 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

American Financial shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $129.97, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFG

