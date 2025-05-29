American Eagle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $64.9…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $64.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

American Eagle shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.16, a drop of 54% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEO

