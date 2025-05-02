American Axle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $7.1…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $7.1 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The maker of auto parts posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

American Axle expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.65 billion to $5.95 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $3.80. A year ago, they were trading at $7.39.

