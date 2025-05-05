Ameresco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $352.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.4 million.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

Ameresco shares have dropped 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.63, a drop of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.