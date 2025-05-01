Ameren: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $289 million.…

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $4.85 to $5.05 per share.

Ameren shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined nearly 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $98.09, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.