Amentum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4 million.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.44 billion.

Amentum expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.85 billion to $14.15 billion.

Amentum shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMTM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.