Amdocs: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $163.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

