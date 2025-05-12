Ambac: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $46.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.22 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $62.8 million in the period.

Ambac shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.35, a decrease of 54% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMBC

