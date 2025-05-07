Amarin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $42 million in the period.

Amarin shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRN

