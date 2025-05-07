Alta Equipment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.9…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $423 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.55. A year ago, they were trading at $11.82.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.