Alphatec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $169.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.8 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $734 million.

Alphatec shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.06, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

