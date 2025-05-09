Alpha Metallurgical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of…

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $33.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bristol, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $2.60.

The company posted revenue of $532 million in the period.

Alpha Metallurgical shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 59% in the last 12 months.

