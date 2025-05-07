Alpha and Omega: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $180 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.06, a decline of 10% in the last 12 months.

