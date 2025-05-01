Alnylam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.5 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.5 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $594.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588.2 million.

Alnylam shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 83% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALNY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.