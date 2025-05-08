Almaden Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAUAF) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAUAF) on Thursday reported a loss of $917,000 in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company’s shares closed at 15 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 12 cents.

