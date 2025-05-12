Allot Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Monday reported a loss of $332,000 in…

On a per-share basis, the Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period.

Allot Communications shares have climbed almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

