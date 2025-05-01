Allison Transmission: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $192 million. The…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $192 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $766 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $775.1 million.

Allison Transmission shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $93.39, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALSN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.