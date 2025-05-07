Allient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.6 million. On…

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Allient Inc. (ALNT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amherst, New York-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $132.8 million in the period.

Allient shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.12, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALNT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.