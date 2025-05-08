Allete: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $56.1 million. The…

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $56.1 million.

The Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The power company owner posted revenue of $400.2 million in the period.

Allete shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 4% in the last 12 months.

