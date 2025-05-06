Allegiant Travel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.1…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $699.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.3 million.

Allegiant Travel shares have fallen 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.44, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

