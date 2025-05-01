Alkermes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.5 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $306.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $316.7 million.

Alkermes shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

