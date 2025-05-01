Alignment Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million…

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

The Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $926.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $889.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Alignment Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $965 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.77 billion to $3.82 billion.

Alignment Healthcare shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.77, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALHC

