Alico: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $111.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $14.58. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were $10.98 per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $18 million in the period.

Alico shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.45, an increase of 9% in the last 12 months.

