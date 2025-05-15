Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.73 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $32.58 billion in the period.

Alibaba shares have increased 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 69% in the last 12 months.

