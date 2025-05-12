Akoya: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $15.7 million…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its first quarter.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.16. A year ago, they were trading at $4.27.

