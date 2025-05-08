Akebia Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.1…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $57.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.46. A year ago, they were trading at $1.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.