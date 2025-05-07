Airgain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Airgain said it expects revenue in the range of $12.5 million to $14.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.06. A year ago, they were trading at $5.46.

