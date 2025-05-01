Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $1.73 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $7.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Air Products and Chemicals expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.90 to $3.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.85 to $12.15 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have decreased 6.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has fallen slightly more than 5%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

